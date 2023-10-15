India wins, but World Cup badly needs a boost
One of the biggest contests in sport - India vs Pakistan - did not live up to expectation at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday
15 October 2023 - 00:01
The boost this Cricket World Cup needed from the sport’s fiercest rivalry didn’t materialise at the vast Narendra Modi Stadium yesterday, with India dominating a one-sided contest in front of a crowd of more than 100,000...
