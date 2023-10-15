All Blacks storm into rugby world cup semis
Gutsy New Zealand last night put a road block on Ireland’s quest to go beyond the knockout stages for the first time.
15 October 2023 - 00:00
Ireland’s quest for a first ever quarterfinal win at the Rugby World Cup drew another blank when New Zealand stunned them 28-24 in a thoroughly absorbing clash here last night...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.