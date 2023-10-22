Millions in stitches over Bok fan KabeloGP’s ‘hier kom k*k’ comments
' KabeloGP' - Kabelo Moumakwe taken aback as his passionate video goes viral
22 October 2023 - 00:00
It may have been his “coaching” of Manie Libbok by drawing an imaginary line on his television screen during a kick, or his dismissal of his wife’s reprimands not to stand with his shoes on their white couch, but fans agree Kabelo Moumakwe has brought gees to the Rugby World Cup...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.