Sport

Peyper could still crack the nod

22 October 2023 - 00:00 By Staff Writer

There is still hope South Africa’s top referee Jaco Peyper will be involved at the business end of the Rugby World Cup...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. Siya Phambili Sport
  2. Heinrich's Mumbai master-Klaas Sport
  3. KEO UNCUT | Boks have played their ‘get out of jail’ card Sport
  4. Eben in for world best player Sport
  5. Man United legend Bobby Charlton dies Sport

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...