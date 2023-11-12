General

ODI format might look a lot different by the time SA hosts World Cup in 2027

This depends on talks the ICC is set to hold about the 50-over format after the WC in India, to align with demands of the modern world

With consistent murmurings about the demise of the 50-over format, Cricket SA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe felt duty bound to stress that the 2027 World Cup would definitely take place in South Africa...