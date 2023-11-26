Australia outclass Finland to return to Davis Cup final
26 November 2023 - 00:00
Australia reached a second successive Davis Cup final yesterday when Alex de Minaur overpowered Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 6-3, after Alexei Popyrin beat Otto Virtanen 7-6(5) 6-2 on Friday to earn the 28-time champions a 2-0 win over Finland...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.