Sport

Australia outclass Finland to return to Davis Cup final

26 November 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters

Australia reached a second successive Davis Cup final yesterday when Alex de Minaur overpowered Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 6-3, after Alexei Popyrin beat Otto Virtanen 7-6(5) 6-2 on Friday to earn the 28-time champions a 2-0 win over Finland...

