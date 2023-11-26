Bok flavour in Bulls’ favour
26 November 2023 - 00:00
It’s not like Willie le Roux needed to introduce himself, but he did it anyway. The Springbok legend, on his debut for the Bulls, garnished his solid performance with a try to announce himself to the hard-to-please Loftus faithful during their impressive 53-27 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Connacht last night...
