Sport

Rugby

Springbok Women’s Sevens shock the elite

03 December 2023 - 00:00 By SA Rugby

Springbok Women’s Sevens coach Renfred Dazel said the effort by his squad on day one of the Emirates Dubai Sevens deserved a round of applause as they frightened some of the big guns on the big stage of the SVNS series...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Young guns of SA golf ready for shootout with alpha dogs Sport
  2. How the sweet tooth brought cricketing success for Mpongwana Sport
  3. Manchester or London? That's the Pep question Sport
  4. SA Cricket must adapt or die, says new Lions president Sport
  5. Namibia lose steam as Italy run riot Sport

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court