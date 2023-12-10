Sport

Soccer

Salah nets 200th goal as Reds go to top of table

10 December 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters

Mohamed Salah netted his 200th goal for Liverpool and Harvey Elliott scored a stoppage-time winner as the Reds came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 and go top of the Premier League table after a rip-roaring clash on Saturday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Safa and PSL discuss league Christmas break for Bafana’s Afcon preps Sport
  2. No for Grealish, yes for Foden, says Pep Guardiola Sport
  3. Ashleigh Buhai is flying high on ‘second wind’ Sport
  4. Breetzke can stake a World Cup claim as Proteas ponder presence of big name ... Sport
  5. Oosthuizen and Schwartzel set for Crocodile River duel Sport

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism