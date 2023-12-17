Sport

Why SVNS Series was at sixes and sevens

Tournament has lost its sparkle and officials agree it has ground to make up for

17 December 2023 - 00:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

It wasn’t just the Blitzboks who let fans down at the Cape Town leg of the World  SVNS Series last weekend...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KEO UNCUT | SA rugby in a good place Sport
  2. Stellies toast Carling KO crown Sport
  3. King Kohli's last dance in SA Sport
  4. Moreeng to continue as stand-in coach for Proteas women's tour to Australia Sport
  5. Libbok snatches it for Stormers Sport

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...