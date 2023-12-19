Sport

FREE TO READ | Inside Sport sums up our highs and future hopes

Not much can top the thrill of the Boks' world cup victory, but there is nonetheless much else to celebrate on the local sporting front

19 December 2023 - 09:22
SA can look back on a successful sporting 2023.
Image: 123RF/rungaroon

How do you come down from the high of Siya Kolisi and his Boks’ nerve-jangling Rugby World Cup performances? Well, you don’t: you just ride that wonderful victory wave of euphoria for four more years.

Now, et tu Bafana Bafana? What do you have in store for us as you take your place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire? Sowetan sports editor Nkareng Matshe runs the rule over Bafana in this edition of Inside Sport. He says that things are looking up for the team. Let’s back the boys and see how they go against Africa’s big guns.

Stuart Hess looks at the second instalment of the Betway SA20 and finds SA cricket in far better health than it was a year or so ago, with plenty of young talent flowing through the pipeline.

We look at the Padel craze that’s sweeping SA, and note that the Sunshine Tour’s doing nicely as it sees out the LIV Golf phenomenon, continuing to grow in stature and prestige, with no less than six DP World Tour events on its calendar. We also go behind the scenes of the “amazing madness” that is the Absa Cape Epic, which celebrates its 20th edition next year.

We’ve enjoyed putting this issue together, and hope you enjoy the read.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

