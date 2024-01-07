Brazilian legend Mario Zagallo, winner of four World Cups, dies at 92
07 January 2024 - 00:00
Mario Zagallo, who won four soccer World Cups for Brazil as either player or coach, including the 1970 side considered by many to be the best yet, has died, according to a post on his official Instagram account yesterday. He was 92...
