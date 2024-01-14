General
SA boxing is hanging on by a thread
The sport is in danger of shutting down as promoters threaten legal action against Boxing SA board
14 January 2024 - 00:00
South African boxing hit new lows in 2023, with more than 85% of fighters who competed abroad being defeated — the worst losing ratio in more than 50 years. ..
