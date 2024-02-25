Soccer
Villa repel Forest fightback for 4-2 victory
25 February 2024 - 00:00
Aston Villa held off a spirited comeback attempt from Nottingham Forest to secure a 4-2 Premier league home win on Saturday, with Douglas Luiz netting twice and striker Ollie Watkins and winger Leon Bailey setting each other up to score...
