Sport

Soccer

Villa repel Forest fightback for 4-2 victory

25 February 2024 - 00:00 By Reuters

Aston Villa held off a spirited comeback attempt from Nottingham Forest to secure a 4-2 Premier league home win on Saturday, with Douglas Luiz netting twice and striker Ollie Watkins and winger Leon Bailey setting each other up to score...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why overseas clubs bypass Bafana players Sport
  2. Producing elite black African batters a priority for Northerns and De Villiers Sport
  3. The Sunrisers may shine the way for Proteas at World Cup Sport
  4. SABC in scramble for Bafana, Banyana rights Sport
  5. Sundowns through to Caf Champs League last-eight Sport

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'