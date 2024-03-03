Sport

General

Verstappen dominates F1's Bahrain season-opener

03 March 2024 - 00:00 By Reuters

Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen opened his bid for a fourth successive title in dominant style with an unchallenged cruise to a Red Bull one-two victory in yesterday’s Bahrain Grand Prix...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Helman Mkhalele: The Bafana wingman from heaven Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Van der Merwe more Braveheart than Boer Sport
  3. Frans Steyn out to leave a mark Sport
  4. The Sunrisers may shine the way for Proteas at World Cup Sport
  5. Boxing bosses bob and weave the truth in Parliament Sport

Latest Videos

'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'
Dejected AKA murder suspects make second appearance in Durban magistrate's court