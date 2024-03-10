Rugby
Italy fight back for famous victory over Scotland
10 March 2024 - 00:00
Winger Louis Lynagh made himself an instant hero with a try on debut as Italy rallied to secure a famous 31-29 win over Scotland in a dramatic Six Nations clash yesterday and put a huge dent in their opponents' championship hopes...
