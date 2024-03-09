General
Verstappen wants Marko to stay at Red Bull
10 March 2024 - 00:00
Triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has spoken out in support of Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko, saying the Austrian continuing with the team was an important consideration in him also staying...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.