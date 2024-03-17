Soccer
Man United hope for full strength against Reds
Ten Hag gets Man United injury boost ahead of Liverpool FA Cup clash
17 March 2024 - 00:00
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects to have several key players back from injury for their FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool this afternoon, with Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all training this week...
