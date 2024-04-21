Cricket
New coaching team for Proteas women
Announcement is likely to be made soon, with incumbent Moreeng’s future still unclear
21 April 2024 - 00:00
Cricket South Africa (CSA) is set to announce a new coaching team for the Proteas women in the coming days, but Hilton Moreeng — whose second short-term contract expires at the end of the month — is unsure whether he’ll still be part of those plans...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.