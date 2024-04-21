Soccer
VAR coming to PSL
Proposal will be submitted to Safa CEO, who will forward it to the football governing body for deliberation
21 April 2024 - 00:00
It would cost around R2m to train match officials on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) and have them equipped to use the technology, according to South African Football Association (Safa) referees head Abdul Ebrahim...
