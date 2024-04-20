Sport

Verstappen seals pole in Chinese GP, Red Bull’s 100th

Triple world champion Max Verstappen won Formula One’s first sprint of the season and then secured Red Bull’s landmark 100th pole position after dominating qualifying for today’s Chinese Grand Prix

21 April 2024 - 00:00 By Reuters

