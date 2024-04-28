Soccer
Spurs a threat to Arsenal’s title challenge
28 April 2024 - 00:00
Arsenal will put their league title challenge on the line this afternoon when they visit Tottenham Hotspur, whose fans would love nothing more than to disrupt the aspirations of their archrivals...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.