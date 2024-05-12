Sport

Cricket

SA cricket on the brink

12 May 2024 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

South Africa’s cricketers are concerned about the future of the sport, with the player’s union believing local cricket is staring into the abyss amid a changing global landscape. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mabasa and Reyners will benefit Bafana Bafana, says Shaun Bartlett Sport
  2. SA cricket on the brink Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | How many medals can Team South Africa win at the Paris ... Sport
  4. Ronwen Williams is on the cusp of history Sport
  5. Namibia lose steam as Italy run riot Sport

Latest Videos

'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...
Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court