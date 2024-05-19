Sport

Rugby

SA Rugby's slow march to equity

Simmering tension with franchises contributes to delaying finality

19 May 2024 - 00:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

SA Rugby’s move towards an equity partner has become bogged down in a climate of caution and suspicion, and may only reach finality in September...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ronwen Williams is on the cusp of history Sport
  2. T20 World Cup will be a ‘big test’ of Markram’s captaincy, says Gibbs Sport
  3. Mabasa and Reyners will benefit Bafana Bafana, says Shaun Bartlett Sport
  4. Alfonso Tissen: A rose that grew from concrete Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | How many medals can Team South Africa win at the Paris ... Sport

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI