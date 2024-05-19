Schauffele leads PGA, with Scheffler at his heels
19 May 2024 - 00:00
Xander Schauffele holds a one-shot lead at 12-under par 130 after two rounds of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky...
