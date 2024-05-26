Soccer
City spoil Rulani Mokwena’s invincibles party
Mamelodi Sundowns coach came close to joining an elite league of Wenger’s Arsenal, Alonso’s Leverkusen and Preston North End
26 May 2024 - 00:00
Mamelodi Sundowns have been unrelenting in completing an almost unparalleled unbeaten league campaign to win a record seventh successive Premier Soccer League season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.