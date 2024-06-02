Rugby
Siya Masuku is a perfect fit for the Boks
He’s been compared with Henry Honiball and Butch James — but some think he can get even better
02 June 2024 - 00:00
For a flyhalf lauded for his BMT, attacking nous, deft passing game, ball on-a-string kicking and haematoma-inducing defence, it is hard to find areas of improvement for the Sharks’ highlights reel hogger Siya Masuku...
