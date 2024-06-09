Alcaraz and Zverev in blockbuster French Open final
09 June 2024 - 00:00
Having already captured a Wimbledon and US Open trophy at the age of 21, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach Grand Slam finals on all three of the sport’s surfaces and will look to emulate several compatriots by winning Roland Garros...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.