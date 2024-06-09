Sport

Maharaj's brain crucial to Proteas as his spin

09 June 2024 - 00:00
Stuart Hess Sports reporter

Keshav Maharaj was slightly worried when he arrived with his Proteas teammates at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday afternoon about what he could eat. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Big Comrades money shows up SA's Olympic shortfalls Sport
  2. Alcaraz and Zverev in blockbuster French Open final Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...