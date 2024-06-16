Soccer
Bay in advantage of keeping PSL status after a draw against Tuks
16 June 2024 - 00:00
Richards Bay need one point to ensure they retain their DStv Premiership status after holding Motsepe Foundation Championship outfit Pretoria University to a 1-1 draw in their penultimate promotion/relegation playoff at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria yesterday...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.