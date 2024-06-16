Marathon man ignores tornado headwinds to ace debut Comrades
Phumlani Ntuli finished the race in just over nine hours — days after he lost everything in the tornado that struck Tongaat
16 June 2024 - 00:00
A Tongaat athlete whose Magwaveni home was destroyed by the KwaZulu-Natal tornado days before his debut Comrades marathon didn’t let the disaster stop him from bagging his first medal...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.