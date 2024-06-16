Soccer

Zwane the ‘scanner’ eager for more

While the playmaker has won nine league titles, six domestic cups and three gongs on the continent, there’s a feeling his late blooming robbed him of being a global star

Back at Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2013, when the late former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker compared Themba Zwane with South Africa’s football legend Doctor Khumalo, not many took notice...