Rugby
Boks assert their authority
SA seals a 41-13 victory at Twickenham
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Having understandably taken time to find their rhythm, the Springboks eventually shone on a bright London afternoon to see off a courageous Welsh side and start their international season in a manner befitting their status as the planet’s pre-eminent rugby side. ..
