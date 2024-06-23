Soccer
Confirming Afcon 2025 dates was not easy: Caf president Motsepe
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Identifying the right time to stage the Africa Cup of Nations has never been easy for the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and the organisation’s latest decision to have the 2025 Afcon between December and January will ruffle feathers on the continent and elsewhere. ..
