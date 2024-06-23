Diver Julia Vincent plans to draw curtain on her career in style in Paris
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Julia Vincent has big plans for Paris — fight hard for an Olympic medal, retire from the sport she’s loved for the past 16 years, turn 30 and have a massive combined birthday-engagement celebration with family...
