Keo Uncut
The Blues could be mistaken for a Springboks team
23 June 2024 - 00:02
The Blues are a proper rugby side. Watching them physically dominate the Super Rugby Pacific final against the Chiefs, at times it felt like watching the world champion Springboks. It is the biggest compliment I could give to Blues coach Vern Cotter and his champions...
