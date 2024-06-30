Cricket
A fully focused Rabada has been the perfect tonic for the Proteas
He has turned a number of matches decisively in SA’s favour
30 June 2024 - 00:03
Dale Steyn offered a typically succinct assessment of Kagiso Rabada after South Africa’s Super Eight win against England at the T20 World Cup. “When he gives a f**k, and he showed that today, we inevitably win,” Steyn tweeted...
