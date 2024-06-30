Sport

Soccer

Switzerland stun Italy 2-0 to reach Euro 2024 last 8

30 June 2024 - 00:00 By Reuters

Italy’s hopes of retaining their European Championship title came to a miserable end in the last-16 of Euro 2024 last night after they stumbled to a 2-0 loss to Switzerland — the first time they have exited before the quarterfinal stage in 20 years...

