No sabbatical for Rulani Mokwena as he attracts overseas clubs, says agent
Clubs in Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar — including Wydad Casablanca — have shown interest, his agent says.
07 July 2024 - 00:00
Rulani Mokwena is spoilt for choice when it comes to his next destination, with clubs from north Africa, Saudi Arabia and Qatar eager to sign him up. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.