Proteas to create more chances for new faces
The last 18 months suggest the team and its coaches are on the right path
07 July 2024 - 00:00
Emboldened by the Proteas’ first appearance in a World Cup final, Cricket SA wants to widen the pool of players from which it will select the squad to fulfil its primary goal of winning the 2027 World Cup. ..
