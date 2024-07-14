Plaasjapie twists arms to get to Olympics
Steyn de Lange from Limpopo is team SA’s only wrestler at the Paris games
14 July 2024 - 00:00
Exactly how Steyn de Lange punctured the above-ground swimming pool on the family farm on the outskirts of Polokwane with an arrow is still a matter of debate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.