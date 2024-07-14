Sport

Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was a complex man of many elements

Football is the first thing that springs to mind when you hear the name Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala, but the initial foray into sport by the famed late former soccer coach was through boxing, writes Bareng-Batho Kortjaas

14 July 2024 - 00:03
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

As a schoolboy, Tshabalala, who died on Thursday night after succumbing to injuries he sustained during a home invasion in March, fancied himself as a pugilist. He trained under then Transvaal champion Jerry Moloi until remonstrations by his parents put an end to his prizefighter ambitions...

