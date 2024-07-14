Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala was a complex man of many elements
Football is the first thing that springs to mind when you hear the name Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala, but the initial foray into sport by the famed late former soccer coach was through boxing, writes Bareng-Batho Kortjaas
14 July 2024 - 00:03
As a schoolboy, Tshabalala, who died on Thursday night after succumbing to injuries he sustained during a home invasion in March, fancied himself as a pugilist. He trained under then Transvaal champion Jerry Moloi until remonstrations by his parents put an end to his prizefighter ambitions...
