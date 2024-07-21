The curse of the fourth-place Olympic finish still haunts Team SA
Just missing the podium, and all the pomp that accompanies it, is said by Olympic champs like Ryk Neethling and Chad Le Clos to be worse than coming fifth
21 July 2024 - 00:00
Behind the fight for medals, in the shadows of the City of Light, Team South Africa’s créme de la créme face an Olympic battle unwinnable to date — breaking the country’s fourth-place hoodoo...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.