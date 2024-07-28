Blitzboks bomb Aussies with late try to take historic Olympic bronze
SA off to a good start at the Olympics
28 July 2024 - 00:00
The Blitzboks delivered bronzed Olympic history on Saturday night as they edged Australia in a dramatic match to claim third place in the rugby sevens competition at Stade de France...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.