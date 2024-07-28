Irvin Khoza opens up on PSL, sponsors
28 July 2024 - 00:00
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza broke bread with a few soccer journalists during a round table discussion that ranged from the attraction of the league, his frustration with “a lack of an of understanding of the football ecosystem” and the desperation of his audience for the detail in the breakdown of the new sponsors windfall...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.