Rise of a rock star
Young discus athlete reaches top level in Paris after starting out as a child practising with a rock
28 July 2024 - 00:00
Francois Prinsloo, 22, still has the rock that he used to heave as a child while honing his throwing skills, and now he wants to win a discus medal at Paris 2024 for the coach who trained both him and his father...
