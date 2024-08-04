Sport

Soccer

Nabi’s arduous task at Kaizer Chiefs

It would be unfair to suggest Amakhosi are in crisis mode but they look fragile and have a weak squad that lacks star quality

04 August 2024 - 00:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter

They have not kicked an official ball but it appears Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is going to build the plane while flying it. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Irvin Khoza opens up on PSL, sponsors Sport
  2. Plaasjapie twists arms to get to Olympics Sport
  3. Saving Wayde: Relay debate hots up Sport
  4. That time the Kiwis showed racism the red card Sport
  5. Prudence Sekgodiso primed for crazy Olympic race Sport

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...