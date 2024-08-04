Sport

Keo Uncut

The Boks’ torturous tale of Brisbane tape

04 August 2024 - 00:02 By Mark Keohane

The Springboks have lost 11 in 12 Tests in Brisbane since the game went professional in 1996. Of those defeats, one has been at the Gabba and 10 at Suncorp Stadium. The latter stadium really is the international graveyard of Springbok greats...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nabi’s arduous task at Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  2. Diver Julia Vincent plans to draw curtain on her career in style in Paris Sport
  3. SuperSport to make announcement on coverage of football in European leagues Sport
  4. The jump that lit up Jovan van Vuuren’s’s Olympic dream Sport
  5. Determined Marioné Fourie keeps training despite wasp sting Sport

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight