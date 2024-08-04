Keo Uncut
The Boks’ torturous tale of Brisbane tape
04 August 2024 - 00:02
The Springboks have lost 11 in 12 Tests in Brisbane since the game went professional in 1996. Of those defeats, one has been at the Gabba and 10 at Suncorp Stadium. The latter stadium really is the international graveyard of Springbok greats...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.