Boks as good as the Wallabies are bad
Much has changed in rugby for the two nations since 2013. The Boks are back-to-back world champions, and the Wallabies are at their lowest ebb.
11 August 2024 - 00:00
Pieter-Steph du Toit wore No 5 in Brisbane, but he produced a 10-star performance. The world’s best forward gave an emphatic reminder of his qualities. ..
