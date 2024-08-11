City join Pirates, Stellies in MTN8 semis after Gonzalez's penalty sinks Sekhukhune
11 August 2024 - 00:00
It took two attempts from the penalty spot for Cape Town City to book their place in the MTN8 semifinal after beating Sekhukhune United 1-0 at a poorly attended match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane yesterday. ..
